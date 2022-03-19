Left Menu

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 00:31 IST
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension of messaging app Telegram, following a request from the country's federal police, local news broadcasters TV Globo and CNN Brasil both reported on Friday.

Telegram is one of the main social media channels used by Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

