Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 19-03-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 13:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military imposed a 38-hour curfew in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, starting at 1400 GMT on Saturday and ending early on Monday, deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said.

"Do not go outside at this time!" he said in an online post.

The regional capital has become an important point of transit for some of the 35,000 people estimated to have fled the besieged Mariupol city in the southeast.

