Left Menu

Police: 3 people wounded in shooting at Arizona mall

Three people including at least one child were shot and wounded Wednesday at an outlet mall in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, police said.One of the victims had life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting was an altercation between two groups of people and not an active shooter.

PTI | Glendale | Updated: 24-03-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 05:47 IST
Police: 3 people wounded in shooting at Arizona mall
  • Country:
  • United States

Three people including at least one child were shot and wounded Wednesday at an outlet mall in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, police said.

One of the victims had life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting was “an altercation between two groups of people” and not an active shooter. Police said there were no suspects outstanding.

Police said they were still trying to sort out how many shooters there were.

Officers from around the region responded after reports of a shooting around 2:40 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets mall, which is west of the Westgate Entertainment District and a few streets away from the Arizona Cardinals' football stadium and Arizona Coyotes' hockey arena.

Police in Glendale say at least one person was shot and wounded at an outlet mall Wednesday.

They say the shooting was an isolated incident and not an active shooter situation.

There was no immediate word from police if a shooting suspect was in custody.

Police say multiple police agencies responded after reports of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets store, which is west of the Westgate Entertainment District and a few streets away from the Arizona Cardinals' football stadium and Arizona Coyotes' hockey arena.

An hour later, police posted on twitter that there was “no suspects believed to be outstanding at this time.” Police evacuated employees at surrounding stores at the outlet mall as officers conducted a search.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022