Two fire incidents in Thane city; none hurt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:38 IST
Two fire incidents were reported in Thane city on Thursday, but no one was injured, civic officials said.

In the first incident, a fire broke out near an open gym at the Air Force station in the Yeoor area, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

In the evening, blaze erupted in two electric panels installed in the premises of the District Collector' office, he said.

No injury was reported in any of the incidents, whose cause was being ascertained, Sawant added.

