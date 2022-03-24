Two fire incidents in Thane city; none hurt

Two fire incidents were reported in Thane city on Thursday, but no one was injured, civic officials said.

In the first incident, a fire broke out near an open gym at the Air Force station in the Yeoor area, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

In the evening, blaze erupted in two electric panels installed in the premises of the District Collector' office, he said.

No injury was reported in any of the incidents, whose cause was being ascertained, Sawant added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)