Left Menu

3-day exercise for better traffic management in Gurugram from Mar 26

Police in Gurugram had last week conducted a similar experiment for three days at Shankar Chowk, which proved to be successful, the police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-03-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 00:18 IST
3-day exercise for better traffic management in Gurugram from Mar 26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to enhance road safety at one of the critical traffic intersections in the city, a traffic trial will be held at Rajeev Chowk here from March 26 to 28, officials said.

On these three days, dedicated autorickshaw stands will be created and lane streamlining will be taken up to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and avoidance of dangerous crossovers, they said, adding that the initiative is also expected to enhance pedestrian safety.

The trial, to be led by NGO TRAX Road Safety, will be implemented by the Gurugram Traffic Police and Road Safety Organisation, Gurugram. ''We are taking one intersection at a time, reviewing problems there and rectifying them to see if it works to reduce congestion and enhance safety. This time, we have Rajiv Chowk, where haphazard auto parking is an issue'', Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravinder Tomar said. Police in Gurugram had last week conducted a similar experiment for three days at Shankar Chowk, which proved to be successful, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022