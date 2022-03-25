Ukraine says 3,343 people were evacuated from cities on Thursday

A total of 3,343 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Thursday, a senior official said, fewer than the 4,554 who managed to escape the previous day.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an online post that 2,717 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol. She accused the Russians of blocking humanitarian aid convoys into the city for the last three days.

