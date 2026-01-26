Gold Breaks Records Amid Global Uncertainties
Gold prices hit a record high of over $5,000 per ounce due to rising geopolitical uncertainties and a crisis of confidence in U.S. policy. Continued demand from central banks, especially China, and monetary policy easing have also boosted prices. Experts foresee further rises this year.
In a historic surge, gold prices soared to over $5,000 per ounce on Monday as rising geopolitical uncertainties fueled investor interest in the safe-haven asset.
The precious metal's ascent, backed by central bank purchases and robust ETF inflows, has piqued concern amid the Trump administration's unpredictable policies, destabilizing global economic confidence.
As tensions mount, with threats of heavy tariffs on allies and a looming Federal Reserve meeting, experts predict gold may reach $5,500 later this year, while silver and platinum also enjoy substantial gains.
