Thrilling Clashes on the Ninth Day of the Australian Open

Jessica Pegula ousted defending champion Madison Keys to reach the quarter-finals at the Australian Open. The main courts saw intense matchups, including performances from players like Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, and Iga Swiatek. The tournament continues to see exciting developments, with some upsets and anticipated battles ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 07:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 07:43 IST
The ninth day of the Australian Open offered tennis fans thrilling matches with top players delivering impressive performances. Jessica Pegula successfully ousted fellow American and defending champion Madison Keys, winning 6-3, 6-4, to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Another highlight was the match between Taylor Fritz and Lorenzo Musetti, where Fritz, despite a knee injury, fought hard for a chance to advance further in the tournament. The excitement doesn't end there, as players like Iga Swiatek continue to make their mark.

The tournament, unfolding at Melbourne Park, continues to captivate with its intense competition, promising more electrifying clashes and potential upsets in the coming days. Fans eagerly anticipate the outcomes as the Australian Open progresses.

