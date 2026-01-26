Jessica Pegula's Stellar Victory: Aiming for the First Major Title

Jessica Pegula achieved a stunning victory over defending champion Madison Keys during the Australian Open, propelling her into the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for her fourth appearance. The American sixth seed delivered an impressive 6-3, 6-4 win against her close friend, showing sharpness on court with her host of 'The Player's Box' podcast.

Pegula expressed satisfaction with her performance, stating that she was in excellent form throughout the tournament. She focused on exploiting Keys' tendencies while maintaining her momentum with strategic plays and occasional quick points. Despite Keys attempting a comeback, Pegula adapted her serves and maintained her lead.

In a match where neither player had lost a set previously, Pegula took a commanding 3-0 lead in the first set. Although Keys showed aggression in the second set, Pegula broke serve early and capitalized on her opportunities, benefiting from Keys' 28 unforced errors. She is set to face either Amanda Anisimova or Wang Xinyu in her next match.

