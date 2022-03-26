Poland to present plan to move away from Russian hydrocarbons next week -PM
Poland will present a plan early next week for the country to move away from Russian hydrocarbons fast, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a news conference in Brussels on Friday.
He added that countries like Germany need more urging to move away from Russian hydrocarbons quickly.
