Philippine Journalist Convicted: A Blow to Press Freedom

A Philippine court found journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio guilty of financing terrorism, sparking outcry from press freedom groups. Despite the dismissal of firearms charges, Cumpio faces 12 to 18 years in prison. Watchdogs condemned the verdict as a failure of justice, while the government defends its decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:08 IST
A significant ruling occurred on Thursday when a Philippine court convicted Frenchie Mae Cumpio, a Filipina journalist, on charges of financing terrorism. This decision, decried by press freedom advocates yet lauded by anti-communist insurgency supporters, underscores the ongoing tensions in the region.

Judge Georgina Perez handed down the verdict against Cumpio and human rights missionary Marielle Domequil in Tacloban city. Previously, both women faced nearly six years of detention but were acquitted of illegally possessing firearms and explosives. Cumpio and Domequil, now sentenced to 12 to 18 years in prison, maintain their innocence and plan to appeal.

The accusation centers on allegations of support to New People's Army insurgents in 2019. Critics, including Reporters Without Borders, argue the charges were fabricated, pointing to Cumpio's work exposing abuses as a journalist. The government, however, insists the conviction reflects accountability and encourages an appeal process over public dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

