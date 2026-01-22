Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Big Renewable Energy Pitch at WEF 2026

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh engaged global energy leaders at WEF 2026 to position the state as a hub for clean-energy manufacturing. Meetings focused on large-scale European and Asian investments in wind manufacturing, renewable solutions, and sustainability initiatives, leveraging Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure, skilled workforce, and policy support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Big Renewable Energy Pitch at WEF 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh made significant strides in promoting the state as a competitive destination for clean-energy manufacturing. Through strategic meetings with global energy leaders, Andhra Pradesh aimed to attract substantial investments in renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

Key discussions were held with executives from major companies like Vestas, RPSG Group, and JERA. Lokesh proposed the establishment of wind turbine manufacturing facilities and hybrid energy solutions, highlighting the state's port-led industrial clusters, logistics capabilities, and commitment to skill development.

The engagements underlined Andhra Pradesh's intention to become a global hub for renewable energy. With a focus on integrating clean energy platforms and leveraging its agricultural and industrial strengths, the state seeks to ensure rapid project execution and establish itself as a pivotal player in the global clean-energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

 India
2
Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

 Moldova
3
Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

 India
4
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026