Andhra Pradesh's Big Renewable Energy Pitch at WEF 2026

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh made significant strides in promoting the state as a competitive destination for clean-energy manufacturing. Through strategic meetings with global energy leaders, Andhra Pradesh aimed to attract substantial investments in renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

Key discussions were held with executives from major companies like Vestas, RPSG Group, and JERA. Lokesh proposed the establishment of wind turbine manufacturing facilities and hybrid energy solutions, highlighting the state's port-led industrial clusters, logistics capabilities, and commitment to skill development.

The engagements underlined Andhra Pradesh's intention to become a global hub for renewable energy. With a focus on integrating clean energy platforms and leveraging its agricultural and industrial strengths, the state seeks to ensure rapid project execution and establish itself as a pivotal player in the global clean-energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)