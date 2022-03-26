Left Menu

DMK, AIADMK workers clash during Town Panchayat chief election; police resort to cane charge

The police personnel present at the place tried to bring things under control and prevent workers of the two parties from entering the polling office.At least five people were injured in the mild cane charge, police said, adding that the husband of DMK Ward 4 councillor Gunasundari sustained head injuries.Also, some workers from both the parties pelted stones which caused damage to a police vehicle.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 16:14 IST
DMK, AIADMK workers clash during Town Panchayat chief election; police resort to cane charge
  • Country:
  • India

Workers of the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK clashed during the indirect election for the post of Town Panchayat President and vice-president at Vellalore near here on Saturday resulting in the police resorting to a mild cane charge.

A DMK worker suffered head injuries in the clash, police said, adding they had to step in to disperse DMK and AIADMK men who were involved in the clash.

Elections for the two posts had to be postponed on March 4 following a ruckus between AIADMK and DMK councillors. Police had registered a FIR against 15 newly elected councillors for preventing the executive officer from discharging his duty as the election officer.

AIADMK secured a majority in Vellalore by winning 8 of the 15 wards, while DMK won 6 and an independent won the other.

As the election process began, there was an argument between the DMK and AIADMK workers, leading to the clash. The police personnel present at the place tried to bring things under control and prevent workers of the two parties from entering the polling office.

At least five people were injured in the mild cane charge, police said, adding that the husband of DMK Ward 4 councillor Gunasundari sustained head injuries.

Also, some workers from both the parties pelted stones which caused damage to a police vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022