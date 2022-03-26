DMK, AIADMK workers clash during Town Panchayat chief election; police resort to cane charge

Workers of the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK clashed during the indirect election for the post of Town Panchayat President and vice-president at Vellalore near here on Saturday resulting in the police resorting to a mild cane charge.

A DMK worker suffered head injuries in the clash, police said, adding they had to step in to disperse DMK and AIADMK men who were involved in the clash.

Elections for the two posts had to be postponed on March 4 following a ruckus between AIADMK and DMK councillors. Police had registered a FIR against 15 newly elected councillors for preventing the executive officer from discharging his duty as the election officer.

AIADMK secured a majority in Vellalore by winning 8 of the 15 wards, while DMK won 6 and an independent won the other.

As the election process began, there was an argument between the DMK and AIADMK workers, leading to the clash. The police personnel present at the place tried to bring things under control and prevent workers of the two parties from entering the polling office.

At least five people were injured in the mild cane charge, police said, adding that the husband of DMK Ward 4 councillor Gunasundari sustained head injuries.

Also, some workers from both the parties pelted stones which caused damage to a police vehicle.

