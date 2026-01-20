Delhi Greenlights Transformative Six-Lane Double-Decker Flyover

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards modernizing road infrastructure by approving a six-lane double-decker flyover on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in South Delhi.

The ambitious project, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,471.14 crore, is expected to be completed by December 2027 and will be developed in two phases, connecting key localities with improved traffic flow.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the comprehensive nature of the project, noting that it includes a metro corridor atop the elevated road to optimize space, significantly advancing South Delhi's transport infrastructure.

