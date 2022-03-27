Drug peddlers held in Budaun

Two persons were arrested after four quintals of contraband was allegedly recovered from their possession in the district, police said on Sunday.

The value of the seized contraband identified as ganja is estimated to be more than Rs 45 lakh, Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Dr OP Singh said.

He said a Meerut STF team had received information that a huge quantity of ganja was hidden in a truck coming from Odisha and is to be supplied near a hotel in Ujhani. During joint operation, the STF team and Ujhani police cordoned off the area and arrested the two people.

