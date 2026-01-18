Left Menu

Thrilling Opens and Surprising Upsets at Australian Open Day One

The Australian Open's first day featured stellar performances from top seeds like Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, along with stunning upsets. Emma Raducanu secured a strong win, while Venus Williams faced an early exit. An all-time attendance record was set, marking an electrifying start to the tournament.

Updated: 18-01-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:01 IST
Day one of the Australian Open delivered both excitement and surprises, captivating tennis fans worldwide. Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, defeated Adam Walton with ease, while Aryna Sabalenka powered to a victory, lining up an impressive second round.

Emma Raducanu demonstrated her skill with a decisive win against Mananchaya Sawangkaew, whereas Venus Williams, despite a promising start, was ousted by Olga Danilovic. The day was also marked by historic attendance, setting a new record for the event.

Tennis enthusiasts witnessed unexpected upsets as seeds like Flavio Cobolli and Dayana Yastremska tumbled out, adding an element of unpredictability to the day's thrilling matches. The energy and excitement hinted at a memorable tournament ahead.

