Israeli PM says he hopes U.S. will heed calls against delisting IRGC

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged the United States on Sunday to heed calls against any removal of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps from the U.S. terrorism blacklist.

"We're concerned about the intention to delist the IRGC," Bennett told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "I hope the United States will hear the concerned voices from the region, Israel's and others, on this very important issue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)