Israeli PM says he hopes U.S. will heed calls against delisting IRGC
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 17:44 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged the United States on Sunday to heed calls against any removal of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps from the U.S. terrorism blacklist.
"We're concerned about the intention to delist the IRGC," Bennett told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "I hope the United States will hear the concerned voices from the region, Israel's and others, on this very important issue."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- United States
- Naftali Bennett
- U.S.
- State
- Israeli
- Bennett
- Antony Blinken
- IRGC
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP to launch massive membership drive in southern states, take out foot marches
Sri Lanka’s state-run oil and gas entity raises fuel prices
DMK urges Pondy govt to convene state level Planning Board to ensure full fledged budget
Israel, Ukraine deny report Bennett recommended yielding to Russian demands
RERA implementation to improve post SC direction on examining states' rules: FPCE