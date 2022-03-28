Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for Israel attack that killed two

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 04:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 04:17 IST
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack in Israel, which it said killed two soldiers and injured 10, according to a statement posted on the group's Telegram account early on Monday.

Earlier, Israeli security officials said two Arab gunmen killed two people in Hadera, a city about 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv, on Sunday before they were shot dead.

