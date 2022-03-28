Islamic State claims responsibility for Israel attack that killed two
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack in Israel, which it said killed two soldiers and injured 10, according to a statement posted on the group's Telegram account early on Monday.
Earlier, Israeli security officials said two Arab gunmen killed two people in Hadera, a city about 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv, on Sunday before they were shot dead.
