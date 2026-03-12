Left Menu

Telegram: The Latest Target in Global Cyber Espionage

State-backed hackers have initiated a global attack targeting the WhatsApp and Signal accounts of officials, diplomats, and military personnel. The campaign aims to trick users into sharing sensitive data, like passwords, to access chats and files. Alerts have been issued to raise public awareness and preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 12-03-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 01:28 IST
Telegram: The Latest Target in Global Cyber Espionage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The international intelligence community is on high alert following a global cyber campaign aimed at infiltrating the WhatsApp and Signal accounts of government officials, diplomats, and military personnel. The national intelligence service (SIS) issued a statement on Wednesday, warning that these state-backed hackers are attempting to deceive users into handing over sensitive data, such as passwords, to access private chats and shared files.

The hack targets individuals with access to privileged information from Portugal and allied countries. While the SIS refrained from naming the state behind this cyber intrusion, it noted that the hackers exploit the potential careless use of messaging apps that employ end-to-end encryption, commonly used by officials and military personnel.

SIS clarified that the attacks do not imply any compromise of WhatsApp or Signal. Interestingly, reports from the Netherlands mentioned a similar campaign backed by Russian entities. The intelligence warning aims not only to alert officials but also to prepare the public for possible future cyberattacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026