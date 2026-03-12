Telegram: The Latest Target in Global Cyber Espionage

The international intelligence community is on high alert following a global cyber campaign aimed at infiltrating the WhatsApp and Signal accounts of government officials, diplomats, and military personnel. The national intelligence service (SIS) issued a statement on Wednesday, warning that these state-backed hackers are attempting to deceive users into handing over sensitive data, such as passwords, to access private chats and shared files.

The hack targets individuals with access to privileged information from Portugal and allied countries. While the SIS refrained from naming the state behind this cyber intrusion, it noted that the hackers exploit the potential careless use of messaging apps that employ end-to-end encryption, commonly used by officials and military personnel.

SIS clarified that the attacks do not imply any compromise of WhatsApp or Signal. Interestingly, reports from the Netherlands mentioned a similar campaign backed by Russian entities. The intelligence warning aims not only to alert officials but also to prepare the public for possible future cyberattacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)