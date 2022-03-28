2 Maoists surrender in Telangana
Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI): Two members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party, allegedly involved in bomb-blasts, surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Monday.
The two, including a woman, both aged 21, joined the party in 2019 and were working for a guerilla squad in Cherla and carried lethal weapons, the police said.
Both were involved in the blasts from 2019 to 2021 in Cherla, extremism and encounters with the police of Chhattisgarh, said the district Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt.
According to the police, the two decided to lead a better life together.
