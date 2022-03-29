France's Macron to talk to Russia's Putin later on Tuesday
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later this Tuesday, according to the French presidential palace.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are meeting in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty.
