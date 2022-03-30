Left Menu

Haiti protesters burn plane belonging to U.S. missionary group

Haitian demonstrators protesting against crime in the city of Les Cayes on Tuesday burned a plane belonging to U.S. missionary group Agape Flights, according to local media reports and an Agape spokeswoman.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 02:52 IST
Haiti protesters burn plane belonging to U.S. missionary group

Haitian demonstrators protesting against crime in the city of Les Cayes on Tuesday burned a plane belonging to U.S. missionary group Agape Flights, according to local media reports and an Agape spokeswoman. The protesters entered the local airport in Les Cayes even though police fired tear gas at the group, according to a video of the incident filmed by online media group Cayes Infos.

The video shows dozens of people approaching the plane and pushing it down the tarmac. The plane is later seen on a street, apparently near the airport, where it was set on fire. "Our team on the ground is safe, we're making preparations to get them back safely," said the spokeswoman for Agape Flights, a Venice, Florida based missionary group that flies mail and humanitarian supplies to Caribbean countries.

The organization is still gathering information about the incident, the spokeswoman added. Prime Minister Ariel Henry via Twitter condemned the incident as "subversive" and called for the perpetrators to be investigated.

"I strongly condemn the violence by demonstrators which resulted in the burning of a plane at Les Cayes airport," he wrote. It was not immediately evident why the protesters had targeted the plane.

The incident followed peaceful protests in other parts of the country in which activists demanded that Henry's government do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings. "There was no violence in the march," said Jean-Robert Argant, a member a human rights group called the December 4 Collective, at a Port-au-Prince rally that coincided with the 35th anniversary of the signed of the country's constitution. "(Haiti is) suffering from the invasion of kidnapping and insecurity."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022