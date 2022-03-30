Left Menu

Tunisia's UGTT warns of public sector strike to reject govt reforms

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:22 IST
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's powerful UGTT union warned on Wednesday that public sector workers may go on strike to reject a package of economic reforms proposed by the government that it said included privatizations, wage freezes, and cuts to subsidies.

"The Department of Public Sector and Public Service (within the UGTT) approved the principle of a general strike", UGTT head Nourredine Taboubi told a union meeting in Bizerte, adding that the union's high command would meet soon.

Tunisia in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package to avert a crisis in its public finances.

