Sinha inaugurates infrastructure six power infrastructure projects in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 00:09 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dedicated six power infrastructure projects to the public here.

These projects will add another 660 MVA capacity to the existing power systems in the Jammu region and include new 400 MVA, 220/132 KV Power Transformer at Gladni Grid Station, besides new 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers each at Gladni, Canal, Bari Brahmana-I, Jaurian and Akhnoor grid stations, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the Gladni grid station has seen long-due capacity augmentation of 400 MVA after almost 14 years.

"In addition to the installation of 400 MVA power transformer at 220 KV level, as a major relief to inhabitants of Jammu city, the department has created additional capacity by way of installation of 50 MVA power transformer at 132 KV level at the same grid station, which will particularly cater to the increased summer demand mainly of domestic and commercial installations of Jammu," he added.

Sinha said the new projects will benefit more than six lakh population of Jammu.

''The addition of three new power transformers of 50 MVA capacity each (Jaurian, Akhnoor and Canal) shall ensure sufficient and reliable power supply in the rural border areas of Jammu Region," he added.

The Lt Governor said the inauguration of a string of power projects in the last three months in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions is a testimony to the UT administration's commitment to improve the quality of life of 1.25 people of J-K.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

