Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph Sparks New Cricketing Heroes
Head coach Ajay Sharma celebrates Jammu and Kashmir's first Ranji Trophy win, crediting the emergence of new cricket heroes. Despite injuries, the team overcame Karnataka for the title. Karnataka's coach Yere Goud reflects on the lost opportunity, highlighting season positives.
In a landmark victory, Jammu and Kashmir clinched their first Ranji Trophy title, defeating eight-time champions Karnataka by securing a 291-run first innings lead. This historic win marks a significant milestone for the JKCA and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as head coach Ajay Sharma lauds the emergence of new cricketing heroes within the team.
Despite facing adversity with key players Shubham Khajuriya and Vanshraj Sharma ruled out due to injury, timely contributions from Qamran Iqbal and Vivrant Sharma ensured a successful campaign. Ajay Sharma expressed pride in his team's achievement and emphasized the newfound recognition of the tournament's prestigious value among the players.
Karnataka's head coach, Yere Goud, expressed disappointment over missing a potential title victory but acknowledged the season's positives, with significant performances from players like Smaran, Karun, and Mayank. He remains optimistic about future progress, committing to ongoing improvements and reflections on this season's lessons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: New Barber Shop in Karnataka Village Champions Equality
Jammu and Kashmir clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title on basis of first innings lead after final against Karnataka ends in draw.
KalaVerse: Bridging Karnataka's Rich Culture with Digital Innovation
NABARD Boosts Karnataka's Credit Potential for 2026-27
Power Play in Karnataka: Congress Leaders Push for Leadership Change