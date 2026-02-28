Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph Sparks New Cricketing Heroes

In a landmark victory, Jammu and Kashmir clinched their first Ranji Trophy title, defeating eight-time champions Karnataka by securing a 291-run first innings lead. This historic win marks a significant milestone for the JKCA and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as head coach Ajay Sharma lauds the emergence of new cricketing heroes within the team.

Despite facing adversity with key players Shubham Khajuriya and Vanshraj Sharma ruled out due to injury, timely contributions from Qamran Iqbal and Vivrant Sharma ensured a successful campaign. Ajay Sharma expressed pride in his team's achievement and emphasized the newfound recognition of the tournament's prestigious value among the players.

Karnataka's head coach, Yere Goud, expressed disappointment over missing a potential title victory but acknowledged the season's positives, with significant performances from players like Smaran, Karun, and Mayank. He remains optimistic about future progress, committing to ongoing improvements and reflections on this season's lessons.

(With inputs from agencies.)