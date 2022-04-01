Ethiopia fails at U.N. to block funding for independent abuse inquiry
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 01:04 IST
Ethiopia failed at the United Nations on Thursday in a bid to block funding for an independent investigation into abuses in the country's conflict, garnering just 27 yes votes, while 66 countries opposed the move and 39 countries abstained.
The vote was in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly's budget committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- U.N. General Assembly's
- Ethiopia
Advertisement