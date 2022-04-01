Left Menu

Ethiopia fails at U.N. to block funding for independent abuse inquiry

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 01:04 IST
Ethiopia fails at U.N. to block funding for independent abuse inquiry

Ethiopia failed at the United Nations on Thursday in a bid to block funding for an independent investigation into abuses in the country's conflict, garnering just 27 yes votes, while 66 countries opposed the move and 39 countries abstained.

The vote was in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly's budget committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home fro...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on COVID-19 vaccine barriers; U.S. FDA panel votes against Amylyx's ALS drug over trial data concerns and more

Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on ...

 Global
4
Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022