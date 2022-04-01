Left Menu

Russian foreign minister appreciates India's response to Ukraine crisis

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:16 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets Jaishankar in New Delhi Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Russia appreciated India's response to the Ukraine crisis.

"We appreciate that India taking this situation in the entirety of facts and not just in a one sided way," Lavrov said in a statement before talks with his Indian counterpart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

