Russian foreign minister appreciates India's response to Ukraine crisis
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Russia appreciated India's response to the Ukraine crisis.
"We appreciate that India taking this situation in the entirety of facts and not just in a one sided way," Lavrov said in a statement before talks with his Indian counterpart.
