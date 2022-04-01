KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
Kolkata, Apl.01PTI SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.67,200.0067,200.00 Per Kg SILVER RDY.PORTION RS.67,300.0067,300.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.52,350.0052,050.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.49,650.0049,400.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.50,400.0050,150.00 Per 10 Gms.---- PTI SAM
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.67,200.00(67,200.00) Per Kg SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : RS.67,300.00(67,300.00) Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,350.00(52,050.00) Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,650.00(49,400.00) Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,400.00(50,150.00) Per 10 Gms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SILVER RDY.(BAR
- Per Kg
- Per Kg SILVER RDY.(PORTION
Advertisement