Left Menu

Pope begs forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:21 IST
Pope begs forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses

Pope Francis begged forgiveness Friday for the “deplorable” abuses suffered by Indigenous Peoples in Canada's residential schools, saying he was ashamed and indignant at all they had endured at the hands of Catholic leaders.

Francis made the apology and vowed to visit Canada during an audience with dozens of members of the Metis, Inuit and First Nations communities who came to Rome seeking a papal apology and a commitment for the Catholic Church to repair the damage.

Francis spoke in Italian and it wasn't immediately clear if the audience understood what he had said, though they stood and applauded after he finished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022