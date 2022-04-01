Left Menu

ED attaches assets of ex-Punjab Police SSP in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:39 IST
Properties worth Rs 4.07 crore of a former Punjab Police SSP have been attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of a probe against him for alleged possession of disproportionate assets, the ED said on Friday.

The agency issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against ex Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surjit Singh Grewal, attaching bank balances, agricultural lands, residential house and vehicles.

The Enforcement Directorate case against the police officer stems from an FIR filed against him by the Punjab vigilance bureau ''for incurring excess expenditure above his known lawful sources of income.'' Probe found, the ED said in a statement, that Grewal ''laundered the proceeds of crime totalling to Rs 4.07 crore and had purchased various immovable, movable properties in his name and in the name of family members and other persons known to them over and above the income earned by them''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

