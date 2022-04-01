Left Menu

Nagpur: Sex racket busted, 1 arrested, 1 woman rescued

Nagpur: Sex racket busted, 1 arrested, 1 woman rescued
A sex racket operating from a saloon was busted in Lakadganj area of Nagpur, leading to the arrest of one man, while one woman was rescued, a Social Service Branch official said on Friday.

After a tip off was confirmed by a decoy customer, a team raided the saloon and arrested one Sameer Shriwas, he said.

