Left Menu

Man smuggling in 1 kg gold arrested

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-04-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 00:12 IST
Man smuggling in 1 kg gold arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly trying to smuggle in one kilogram gold by hiding it in his rectum, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a DRI team reached the Jaipur railway station and detained the man coming from Delhi, the official said.

Six gold biscuits worth around Rs 52 lakh were recovered from him. A preliminary interrogation revealed that the gold was smuggled into India from Myanmar, he said.

The official said the accused was arrested and presented before a court, which sent him to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand
4
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022