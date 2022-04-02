Left Menu

Ukraine says it foiled attempted Russian missile attack on Odesa region

Ukraine's military said on Friday that its anti-air defences had foiled an attempted Russian missile attack on critical infrastructure in the major Black Sea port of Odesa. Governor Maksym Marchenko earlier said three missiles had hit a residential area, adding there were casualties.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 02:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 02:10 IST
Ukraine's military said on Friday that its anti-air defences had foiled an attempted Russian missile attack on critical infrastructure in the major Black Sea port of Odesa.

Governor Maksym Marchenko earlier said three missiles had hit a residential area, adding there were casualties. "The enemy tried in an insidious way to hit critical infrastructure facilities, the destruction of which could be dangerous for the civilian population," the Ukrainian military's southern command said in a Facebook post.

"Thanks to the timely and effective response of the air defence forces, the missiles did not hit the targets the enemy had been aiming at," it said. Reuters could not immediately verify the Ukrainian statement.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its war in Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a "special operation" to demilitarize its southwestern neighbour. Western countries call it an unprovoked war of aggression.

