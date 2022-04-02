Pope uses elevator to board plane ahead of Malta trip

Pope Francis had to use an external elevator to board the plane taking him to Malta on Saturday, a Reuters witness said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said it was to "avoid unnecessary strain".

The 85-year-old pope suffers from sciatica, a nerve condition that causes pain in his legs. This is the first time in the Pope's 36 trips abroad that he did not walk up the steps on his own.

