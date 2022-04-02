Pope uses elevator to board plane ahead of Malta trip
Pope Francis had to use an external elevator to board the plane taking him to Malta on Saturday, a Reuters witness said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said it was to "avoid unnecessary strain". The 85-year-old pope suffers from sciatica, a nerve condition that causes pain in his legs.
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-04-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 12:09 IST
- Italy
The 85-year-old pope suffers from sciatica, a nerve condition that causes pain in his legs. This is the first time in the Pope's 36 trips abroad that he did not walk up the steps on his own.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
