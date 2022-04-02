Left Menu

Gudi Padwa celebrated with fervour in Nashik, streets, markets see crowds

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 02-04-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:43 IST
Gudi Padwa was celebrated with pomp and fervour in Nashik after two years without the presence of any COVID-19 restriction to dampen the enthusiasm.

People thronged homes to greet each other for the new year ahead, while shops and showrooms witnessed crowds as the day, which is among the auspicious 'sade teen' muhurats of the Hindu calendar, is considered lucky for purchase of vehicles, jewellery etc. Processions were witnessed in Indira Nagar and other areas of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

