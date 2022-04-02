Left Menu

Kremlin says talks with Ukraine not easy, important that they continue - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:23 IST
Kremlin says talks with Ukraine not easy, important that they continue - RIA
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Russia's talks with Ukraine have not been easy, but the main thing is that they are continuing, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

He also said Russia would like to continue talks with Ukraine in neighbouring Belarus but Kyiv opposed the idea. Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks in Belarus last month before their delegation met in Istanbul last week.

RIA said Peskov had been speaking in an interview with Belarus television which is due to be shown later on Saturday.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

