Kremlin says talks with Ukraine not easy, important that they continue - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:23 IST
Russia's talks with Ukraine have not been easy, but the main thing is that they are continuing, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.
He also said Russia would like to continue talks with Ukraine in neighbouring Belarus but Kyiv opposed the idea. Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks in Belarus last month before their delegation met in Istanbul last week.
RIA said Peskov had been speaking in an interview with Belarus television which is due to be shown later on Saturday.
