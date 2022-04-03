Ukraine reports diminished intensity of Russian air, missile strikes
Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 03:45 IST
The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces on Saturday said the intensity of Russian air and missile strikes had diminished, adding that Moscow continued to withdraw units through the north of Ukraine.
In a Facebook post, the general staff also said retreating Russian forces were deploying mines on roads and in some settlements.
