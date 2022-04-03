Left Menu

At least 3 dead in shooting on beach in Acapulco, Mexico

At least three people were killed in a shooting and subsequent confrontation with police Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexicos Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. Beachside shootings have occurred before in Acapulco, which has been plagued by gang violence since 2006.In November, police said gunmen pulled up in a boat and shot a man to death on a popular beach in Acapulco.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 03-04-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 09:12 IST
At least 3 dead in shooting on beach in Acapulco, Mexico
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

At least three people were killed in a shooting and subsequent confrontation with police Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant. Police then chased the attackers down the beach, killing one and seriously wounding the other. Video posted on social media showed people running down the beach as gunshots rang out. Others appeared to take cover behind tables or chairs. Beachside shootings have occurred before in Acapulco, which has been plagued by gang violence since 2006.

In November, police said gunmen pulled up in a boat and shot a man to death on a popular beach in Acapulco. The attackers then apparently fled in the boat. On Mexico's Caribbean coast, there was a Nov. 4 shootout on a beach in Puerto Morelos south of Cancun, involving a squad of armed men who left two alleged drug dealers dead. That daytime bloodshed sent tourists scrambling for cover at two large hotels where local drug gangs were apparently competing for drug sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
2
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022