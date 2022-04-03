Left Menu

Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at Bodrum

Global Ports Holdings PLC said on Sunday that it had not been involved in granting permission for a superyacht believed to be owned by a person subject to UK sanctions to dock at Turkey's Bodrum cruise port.

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Global Ports Holdings PLC said on Sunday that it had not been involved in granting permission for a superyacht believed to be owned by a person subject to UK sanctions to dock at Turkey's Bodrum cruise port. The company did not name the yacht or the individual concerned but said Turkish authorities are responsible for granting permission for ships to enter port, adding that "GPH must comply with such a decision as long as the decision is legal under the applicable laws".

Turkey's ministry of foreign affairs could not immediately be contacted for comment. The 140-metre (460-foot) yacht Solaris linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Bodrum on March 21 after skirting the waters of European Union countries which have sanctioned the oligarch over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A representative for Global Ports could not immediately respond to a Reuters request for more details about the yacht or its ownership.

