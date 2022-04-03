Left Menu

4 drug smugglers held, opium worth Rs 13 cr seized by UP STF

The Special Task Force STF of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted an inter-state drug smuggling gang, according to an official statement.The STF arrested four members of the gang and recovered opium worth about Rs 13 crore.The accused smuggled the contraband from Jharkhand and were planning to take it to Uttrakhand via Shahjahanpur, according to a press statement issued by the STF.Acting on this information, the STF team intercepted the accused in Shahjahanpur.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 18:02 IST
4 drug smugglers held, opium worth Rs 13 cr seized by UP STF
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted an inter-state drug smuggling gang, according to an official statement.

The STF arrested four members of the gang and recovered opium worth about Rs 13 crore.

The accused smuggled the contraband from Jharkhand and were planning to take it to Uttrakhand via Shahjahanpur, according to a press statement issued by the STF.

''Acting on this information, the STF team intercepted the accused in Shahjahanpur. The team recovered 13.2 kg of opium from their possession which is worth Rs 13 crore in the international market. Rs 53,990 in cash was also recovered from the accused,'' the statement read.

The arrested smugglers have told the STF during interrogation that they brought opium from a Jharkhand resident, Rocky Raj, near Chopan in Sonbhadra district, STF sources said.

The accused were involved in smuggling drugs for the last two-three years.

The STF has booked the arrested accused under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022