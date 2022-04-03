Left Menu

France condemns 'massive abuses' committed by Russian forces in Ukraine

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday that he firmly condemned what he called the "massive abuses" committed by Russian forces" in Ukraine in the recent weeks. Moscow has previously repeatedly denied Ukrainian claims that it has targeted civilians.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 18:25 IST
Jean-Yves Le Drian Image Credit: Twitter(@JY_LeDrian)
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday that he firmly condemned what he called the "massive abuses" committed by Russian forces" in Ukraine in the recent weeks. Le Drian mentioned, in particular, the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, where Ukrainian authorities say a deliberate "massacre" was carried out by Russia.

Le Drian added in the same statement that such abuses would constitute war crimes and that France will work with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to put on trial those responsible for these abuses. Russia has so far not commented publicly on the claims. Moscow has previously repeatedly denied Ukrainian claims that it has targeted civilians.

