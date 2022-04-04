Ukraine evacuates 2,694 people from conflict areas in southeast - official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-04-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 00:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine evacuated 2,694 people from conflict zones in Mariupol and the region of Luhansk on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
She said Ukrainian officials were in talks with Russia to allow several Red Cross buses to enter the city of Mariupol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian cosmonauts: suits are not inspired by Ukrainian flag
TOP WRAP 6-Mariupol says thousands deported from besieged Ukrainian city
TOP WRAP 6-Mariupol says thousands deported from besieged Ukrainian city
Russia's Kalibr missiles hit Ukrainian armored vehicles repair plant: Defense Ministry
Mariupol City Council says Ukrainians being forced into Russia