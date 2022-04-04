Left Menu

Ukraine evacuates 2,694 people from conflict areas in southeast - official

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-04-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 00:51 IST
Ukraine evacuates 2,694 people from conflict areas in southeast - official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine evacuated 2,694 people from conflict zones in Mariupol and the region of Luhansk on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She said Ukrainian officials were in talks with Russia to allow several Red Cross buses to enter the city of Mariupol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
2
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19; Canada says hospitals could manage COVID impact as cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vacc...

 Global
4
Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022