Explosions heard in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa - Reuters witness
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 02:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 02:44 IST
A series of explosions were heard in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the late hours of Sunday, a Reuters witness said.
There was no official information about the attack.
