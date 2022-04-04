UK's Truss to call for tougher sanctions against Russia in Poland visit
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:19 IST
British foreign secretary Liz Truss will visit Poland on Monday to call for tougher action to tackle Russian aggression and to support Ukraine in peace talks, her office said in a statement.
"Putin is yet to show he is serious about diplomacy. A tough approach from the UK and our allies is vital to strengthen Ukraine's hand in negotiations," Truss said.
