Britain keen to send new types of military aid to Ukraine - PM's spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 16:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is keen to send new types of military aid to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday, although he did not name specific equipment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Russian
- Johnson
- British
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian cosmonauts: suits are not inspired by Ukrainian flag
Thousands flee Mariupol as Russians advance
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more
Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links