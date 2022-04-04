Left Menu

Britain keen to send new types of military aid to Ukraine - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 16:39 IST
Britain keen to send new types of military aid to Ukraine - PM's spokesman
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is keen to send new types of military aid to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday, although he did not name specific equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

