BRIEF-U.S. DOJ Says $90 Million Yacht Of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg Was Seized By Spain At Request Of United States
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:07 IST
April 4 (Reuters) -
* U.S. DOJ SAYS $90 MILLION YACHT OF SANCTIONED RUSSIAN OLIGARCH VIKTOR VEKSELBERG WAS SEIZED BY SPAIN AT REQUEST OF UNITED STATES Further coverage:
