Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to take measurements of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.
The bill was passed by a voice vote after Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the opposition which claimed that the draft law was draconian.
The bill replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.
Shah said the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals.
''There should be no apprehension,'' he added.
''Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques. We have to try to take criminal justice system to the next era,'' Shah said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Goa's caretaker CM Pramod Sawant, BJP leader Vishwajit Rane hold joint meeting with Amit Shah
Uttarakhand: Top BJP leaders in huddle with Amit Shah ahead of legislature party meeting
Amit Shah unveils book chronicling journey of SII's Covishield from lab to people
Amit Shah unveils book chronicling journey of SII's Covishield from lab to people
9 BJP MPs from West Bengal meet Home Minister Amit Shah, seek his intervention and action against culprits behind Birbhum incident.