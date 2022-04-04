Left Menu

Mumbai: Top cop advises people on internet safety, seeks dedicated cyber laws

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:20 IST
Mumbai: Top cop advises people on internet safety, seeks dedicated cyber laws
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Monday advised people on internet safety to carry out online transactions.

Speaking in a special session on cyber security at the Indian Merchant Chamber (IMC), he said people should use secure internet protocol, antivirus, firewalls etc and they must avoid clicking on suspicious mails and malicious links.

He said there was a lack of dedicated laws on cyber crimes as the IT Act does not have enough provisions, while nations like USA and UK have specific laws since the 1990s.

He also said even junior officials like sub inspectors and head constables must be given the power to probe such crimes.

India needed separate laws on privacy and data protection, the CP said, and advised people against storing personal data or images in digital vaults or cloud.

He also said his department is looking at the feasibility of extending 'Sunday Street' over a complete lane from Versova, Bandra and Colaba for citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022