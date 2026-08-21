Imran Khan's Return to Jail Sparks Controversy Amid Medical Exam
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was deemed medically fit and returned to jail after an examination by doctors, a decision not widely expected following his temporary hospital transfer. His supporters' concern about his health, paired with allegations of political motivation against him, may provoke heightened public protests.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been declared medically fit by a team of doctors and returned to jail, following a hospital examination that took place overnight, said the country's information minister.
Khan's re-incarceration, despite expectations of prolonged hospital care, has ignited concerns among his supporters, potentially escalating tensions and protests.
Authorities transferred Khan under a Supreme Court directive, amidst a politically charged atmosphere, after accusations that the cases against him are politically driven, which the government refutes.
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