Imran Khan's Return to Jail Sparks Controversy Amid Medical Exam

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was deemed medically fit and returned to jail after an examination by doctors, a decision not widely expected following his temporary hospital transfer. His supporters' concern about his health, paired with allegations of political motivation against him, may provoke heightened public protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 11:19 IST
Imran Khan's Return to Jail Sparks Controversy Amid Medical Exam
Imran Khan

Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been declared medically fit by a team of doctors and returned to jail, following a hospital examination that took place overnight, said the country's information minister.

Khan's re-incarceration, despite expectations of prolonged hospital care, has ignited concerns among his supporters, potentially escalating tensions and protests.

Authorities transferred Khan under a Supreme Court directive, amidst a politically charged atmosphere, after accusations that the cases against him are politically driven, which the government refutes.

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Strikes Key Russian Facility

Drone Attack Strikes Key Russian Facility

Global
2
Diplomatic Deadlock in the Gulf Spurs Inflation Concerns Amid Bond Market Pressure

Diplomatic Deadlock in the Gulf Spurs Inflation Concerns Amid Bond Market Pr...

Global
3
UK Faces Unforeseen Budget Challenges Amid Rising Costs

UK Faces Unforeseen Budget Challenges Amid Rising Costs

Global
4
Imran Khan's Hospital Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Political Tensions

Imran Khan's Hospital Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Europe Turns to MENA and Africa in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Healthcare AI Is Moving Beyond Real-World Data With Big Opportunities and Bigger Questions

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026