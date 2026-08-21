Imran Khan's Return to Jail Sparks Controversy Amid Medical Exam

Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been declared medically fit by a team of doctors and returned to jail, following a hospital examination that took place overnight, said the country's information minister.

Khan's re-incarceration, despite expectations of prolonged hospital care, has ignited concerns among his supporters, potentially escalating tensions and protests.

Authorities transferred Khan under a Supreme Court directive, amidst a politically charged atmosphere, after accusations that the cases against him are politically driven, which the government refutes.