Russia has expressed its openness to listen to new proposals aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, as long as these proposals recognize the ground realities, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Ryabkov, in an interview with News.ru, highlighted the importance of U.S. influence on Kyiv and its European allies, while acknowledging Washington's readiness for dialogue. Despite stalled negotiations due to the situation in Iran, both countries show a commitment to finding diplomatic solutions.

Additionally, Russia remains interested in maintaining discussions with the U.S. on nuclear weapons, following the expiration of the New START nuclear treaty. Moscow emphasizes the need for continued adherence to the treaty’s limits, seeking diplomatic stability in the nuclear arena.