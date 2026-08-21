Russia's Openness to New Ukraine Settlement Proposals Amidst Nuclear Talks

A senior Russian diplomat expressed Russia's willingness to consider new settlement proposals for the Ukraine conflict, provided they reflect ground realities. The dialogue with the U.S. has stalled, but there is commitment to finding a diplomatic solution. Additionally, discussions on nuclear weapons remain a point of interest for Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 11:27 IST
Russia's Openness to New Ukraine Settlement Proposals Amidst Nuclear Talks
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Russia has expressed its openness to listen to new proposals aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, as long as these proposals recognize the ground realities, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Ryabkov, in an interview with News.ru, highlighted the importance of U.S. influence on Kyiv and its European allies, while acknowledging Washington's readiness for dialogue. Despite stalled negotiations due to the situation in Iran, both countries show a commitment to finding diplomatic solutions.

Additionally, Russia remains interested in maintaining discussions with the U.S. on nuclear weapons, following the expiration of the New START nuclear treaty. Moscow emphasizes the need for continued adherence to the treaty’s limits, seeking diplomatic stability in the nuclear arena.

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